West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022: Trinamool, Padma left star-actress now grass flower companion

#Kolkata: The vote came for the 108 municipalities of the state (West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022). Trinamool leaders took the campaign by storm on the last day of the by-elections. Actress Sravanti Chattopadhyay came to the election campaign on behalf of Trinamool Congress candidate Sandeep Pal alias Sumon of Ward No. 13 of Ashoknagar Kalyangarh Municipality around 3 pm on Friday. Who was the BJP candidate in the Assembly elections. He left the BJP in January. Although he did not officially join the grassroots. However, Sravanti has been seen supporting grassroots candidates in the by-elections.

Addressing the general electorate, actress Sravanti Chatterjee said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stood by the people of Bengal through various developments. Therefore, in the pre-election too, to strengthen the development hand of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, win the Trinamool nominated candidates by a huge margin.

Meanwhile, Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra paid homage to mother Bhavatarini at Dakshineswar temple with Trinamool Congress candidate and actress Rachna Bandyopadhyay of Kamarhati municipality during the municipal election campaign. Actress Rachna Bandyopadhyay said, “I am very happy to be able to promote the Kamarhati region. And I pray to the people of Kamarhati to win the Trinamool Congress candidates. “

On the other hand, Provincial Congress President Adhir Chowdhury campaigned in support of CPM’s Sushovan Khan, the alliance candidate of Ward No. 18 of Bahrampur Municipality. He preached on foot that afternoon. Candidates were also present. Again, BJP state president Sukant Majumder marched in a procession with candidates from 25 wards of Balurghat municipality.



Again, the Trinamool Congress won the last day’s campaign in Jalpaiguri. Minister Arup Biswas held a grand rally with the candidates of 25 wards of Jalpaiguri municipality. On Friday, the procession ended at DBC Road via Kadamtala, Beguntari and Dinbazar with the district president Mahua Gop in an open jeep from the corner of Pandapara Park. At the end of the procession, Arup Biswas said, “Trinamool Congress candidates will win a total of 56 seats in Mainaguri, Jalpaiguri and Malbazar of Jalpaiguri district.”

