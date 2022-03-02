West Bengal Municipal Polls LIVE Results: Who owns which municipality? The count starts at eight in the morning

Published by:Dolon Chattopadhyay First published: March 02, 2022, 06:58 IST

One hundred and eight municipal votes. Trinamool has already won four municipalities. The counting of votes in 108 municipalities began at 8 am on Wednesday in a three-tier security cordon. Who owns which municipality? All eyes are now on that Counting of votes will be held in 108 centers on this day

Tags: Bengal Civic Polls Results, LIVE Results