March 2, 2022

West Bengal Municipal Polls LIVE Results: Who owns which municipality? The count starts at eight in the morning

18 mins ago admin


One hundred and eight municipal votes. Trinamool has already won four municipalities. The counting of votes in 108 municipalities began at 8 am on Wednesday in a three-tier security cordon. Who owns which municipality? All eyes are now on that Counting of votes will be held in 108 centers on this day

