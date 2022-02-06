West Bengal Municipality Election 2022: Anger over candidate in polls? The instructions that went from the top of the grassroots to the districts …

#Kolkata: The team is one. Everyone has to go to the polls on behalf of the party who has nominated the candidate, the party will give the symbol. According to party sources, such a message has been given by the Trinamool top leadership. A clear message has been sent by the Trinamool centrally and in the districts. It has been said that people want the team. The party is democratic. A ward can have multiple names to be a party candidate. However, the team has nominated only one. Everyone has to go to the field to win that candidate

According to party sources, district presidents have already held discussions in many places. In many places, graffiti and digital promotion have begun. The top leadership is hopeful that the grievances with the candidates in several places will be resolved soon. However, the party has made it clear that the staff must be given importance. The team has already sent clear guidelines. It says what role to play in the campaign.

Read more: Candidates in the polls even after becoming MLAs! The only exception in the grassroots list is Dulal Das

Meanwhile, Minister Jyotipriya Mallick said, “There is no resentment anywhere. The party has grown a lot. All the problems have been resolved by sitting down and talking to the leadership. Some have purposefully created an atmosphere of protest.” The same message has been given by the party in different districts. All the branches of the party, mass organizations have to come down in support of whomever the party will field. Do not give them a chance to play by obstructing any campaign of the opposition. Inform the administration and top leadership where they will do offensive work. Increase contact with activists, organizers, supporters who want to come to grassroots from other parties, want to be involved in development.

Read more: Gone are the days of riding a bike in Kolkata without a helmet! Be careful, Benazir will be ‘punished’ this time

Leaving the grassroots, if anyone wants to return, inform the top leadership without making an area-based decision. Campaign with confidence in the people’s vote. Do not take any steps to tarnish the image of the party in order to get extra votes. Leadership needs to be addressed.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 06, 2022, 12:52 IST

Tags: TMC, West Bengal Municipal Election 2022