West Bengal Netaji Tableau, Netaji Tableau – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He requested that the proposed West Bengal Netaji Tableau be displayed on the streets of Delhi this year. However, it was not addressed. Although the state government was informed by the central government about the omission of the tablo (West Bengal Netaji Tableau), there was no agreement as to why the tablo was omitted. A public interest litigation was filed in the Calcutta High Court this time amid a long tug-of-war between the Center and the state.

A public interest litigation was filed in this regard on Thursday. The hearing of the case is next Monday. As a result, the West Bengal Netaji Tableau controversy flared up in the Calcutta High Court. A public interest litigation has been filed in the division bench of the chief justice. Lawyer Rama Prasad Sarkar has filed the case. His question is, why was Netaji’s tableau omitted on Republic Day? State-made tableau excluded the center of any argument? The plaintiffs have demanded inclusion even before the state-made Netaji Tablo ceremony. There is a possibility of a tablo hearing in the Calcutta High Court next week.

Read more: Snow again in Darjeeling, the queen of the mountains is trembling in the cold of Kankan! See

Next week is the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. With him is the 75th anniversary of independence. The West Bengal government had decided to send a Netaji-themed tableau on behalf of the state to the Republic Day celebrations on the streets of Delhi this year. But the Center has rejected that proposal, for which no good answer has been found. In addition to the Chief Minister’s letter to the Prime Minister, Adhir Chowdhury, the President of the Provincial Congress, also sent a letter to the Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, requesting him to accept the tablo. But even after that no work was done. The controversy is now raging.

Read more: The chairman of the Bangla Academy is Bratya Basu, a list of 13 invited members full of surprises

The Defense Minister replied by writing a letter on behalf of the Central Government regarding the omission of Bengali and Tamil Nadu tabloids. What did he write? In the words of Rajnath Singh, ‘Our government celebrated the government formed in 1943 under the leadership of Netaji. Surviving soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj were also honored on Democracy Day. That thought was raised in 2016. I would like to inform with another information that this time the tribute is being paid on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in the tableau of CPWD. This is being done on behalf of the country. This is a special moment for each state. I hope this is the reason your number has dropped. You will actively join. ‘ This, however, has further increased the controversy.