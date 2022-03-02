West Bengal News || Affordable and clean energy goal, Bangla got second place with 96 marks

#Kolkata: Bengal is showing the way to other states of the country with Sustainable Development Goals. According to the State of India’s Environment Report 2022, compiled by the Center for Science and Environment, West Bengal has the best results in four important areas. Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav released the figures in Alwar, Rajasthan on Tuesday.

West Bengal has done admirably well in Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well Being). It is in the seventh place with the number 8, which is above the national average of 74. In Sustainable Development Goal 3, the state’s performance has been significantly better than in the past, with the last two years, 2020 and 2019, ranking 60 and 6, respectively.

West Bengal also got 96 marks in Sustainable Development Goal 8 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and ranked second among all the states. Similarly, in the Sustainable Development Goal 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), Bangla is at the seventh position with the number 72. Bengal has until 2030 to achieve all the records of Sustainable Development. Although the state has improved from 13th to 11th ranking in 2020, the state was ranked eighth in 2019 with good results.

The rankings are based on the performance of 28 states in 15 Sustainable Development Goals. On behalf of CSE, Sunita Narayan said, “In the last two years, the world has witnessed so many disasters that have not happened before. Covid-19 and climate change are both the result of our ‘dystopian’ relationship with nature. We can call it nature’s revenge. “

