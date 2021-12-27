West Bengal News: All the information in one click, the pilots will get ‘everything’ floating in the sky!

#Kolkata: Today, pilots will get all the information with one click from Monday. The system is being introduced at various airports from today as per the directives of International Civil Aviation Organization or ICAO. The Calcutta Airport Authority has already received this Aeronautical Information Publication or AIP. As a result, they will get all the information a pilot needs when they take off and land or when they are floating in the sky.

There are various rules for getting on and off the plane. And all these rules are made by the International Civil Aviation Organization, DGCA, B-CAS all at once. The combined information of all the organizations will be available in Aeronautical Information Publication or AIP. What can be found in this AIP is the length of runway during the flight, the destination of the flight where the runway size of the airport, the route by which the aircraft will fly, the weather at different heights, the weather in the state or airport where the landing will be reduced, What is the maximum altitude you can fly? And the most important thing at the present time is, what are the covid rules or guidelines for the state to be visited.

Read more: ‘Five more seems to be gone’, explosive Babul hit BJP! Storm in Gerua camp

According to the pilots, before the flight, the flight dispatch department of the airline provided various information to the pilots. From now on pilots will get all the information with one click. Pilot Arindam Dutt said, “Especially the weather information is very important to us. The DGCA has been told more than once. It will be available under one umbrella from today.” By the way, Arindam Babu is flying to Jaipur today.

Read more: ‘Ghost in mustard’, candidates go to BJP leadership for ‘serious’ reasons for defeat!

Capt. Sarvesh Gupta said, “Especially in the morning flight, the personnel of the dispatch department have to hand over all the papers to the pilots in a hurry. This time the hassle is gone. This time all the information will come with one click.” For 10 years, air traffic control information has been uploaded to the flight management system, but all that information has been uploaded separately.