West Bengal News: Anis dies report taken by DG, forensic team at home, examination leaving side pillow

#Kolkata: The mysterious death of Anis Khan, a former student leader of Alia University, has caused a stir in state politics. Meanwhile, her father Salem Khan has demanded a CBI probe into Anis’ death. The role of the police is also being questioned in various quarters. Realizing the importance of the situation, SP Soumya Roy of Howrah Grameen was summoned to Bhabani Bhavan. The DG of the state police also took a report on the matter. According to Bhabani Bhavan sources, the investigating officer in the case of Anis Khan’s death will be a DSP rank officer. As allegations have also been made against the police, the matter will be investigated by an Additional Superintendent of Police.

According to Anis’s family, four people disguised as civic volunteers and police came to Anis’s house on Friday night. Then 3 of them went upstairs to Anis’s house. Anis was then hit on the head and thrown down from the roof. However, as claimed by the police from the beginning, no one from the police station went to Anis’s house on Friday night. In that case, the police are thinking about who went to Anis’s house in the guise of a civic volunteer and a policeman. The family has complained that Anis’s mobile phone has not been found since the incident.

The family further complained that the police came to the house about 24 hours after Anis’ death. As a result, the family fears that some evidence will be lost by then. In this situation, the summoning of Howrah Grameen’s Superintendent of Police Soumya Roy to Bhabani Bhaban is considered to be very significant, informed sources said. At the same time, the DG of the state police also took a full report of the incident. Sources said that an additional police super rank officer is being brought for investigation after that.

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Sunday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. However, the forensic team went to Anis’s house that day. There, pillows were thrown from the roof and examined. On the same day, the forensic team arrived at the spot and conducted an examination They marked the place where Anis fell down from the roof Although the family is still adamant in demanding a CBI probe. It remains to be seen what action will be taken by the state police after calling the Superintendent of Police of Howrah Grameen in that situation.

