West Bengal News: At the top of primary education, bright face of Bengal again in the country!

#Kolkata: Bengal is again at the top of the country. This time a new feather in the crown of Bengal in primary education. Bengali is at the top in primary education among the big states of the country. The state has been given this recognition in a report by the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council. In that report, in the case of primary education up to the fifth grade, this evaluation process has been done in terms of 5 criteria. According to the report, Bangla ranks first among the major states in the National Literacy Foundation and Literacy Index. Bihar is below. Naturally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is happy with this success. He also tweeted about the matter.

Great news for West Bengal! We have secured the top rank among larger states on the ‘Foundational Literacy & Numeracy Index’. I congratulate all teachers, guardians & members of our Education Department for this outstanding achievement!https://t.co/BQPNUiQX9r – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) December 17, 2021

This topic is divided into four parts. Large States, Small States, Union Territories and Northeast India. Kerala tops the list of smaller states. Jharkhand is at the bottom.

Read more: “My mind is full”, affection for Durgapujo! ‘Chunakali’ who stung the sneer?

Vivek Debray, chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, said: “Kerala (7.95) and West Bengal (57.95) are at the top. Lakshadweep (52.89) and Mizoram (51.84) are the top Union and northeastern states.

Read more: ‘I will uproot the rubbish lying around’

On Twitter, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the teachers, parents and the education department for the success. “Great news for West Bengal,” he wrote. We are at the forefront of ensuring primary education. I congratulate all the teachers, parents and members of the education department. ”In fact, the Trinamool government has been repeatedly attacked by the opposition over the education system in the state. But the leaders of the ruling party are claiming that it is clear from these statistics what is being done in the era of Mamata Banerjee.