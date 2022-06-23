West Bengal News: Big News! The Chief Minister announced a bunch of new facilities for the police

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a bunch of new facilities for the West Bengal Police Service. The Chief Minister announced new benefits in a number of areas ranging from new promotion facilities to medical benefits. Besides, the Chief Minister also announced the appointment of new West Bengal Police Service and West Bengal Civil Service. The Chief Minister said, “We will recruit 200 people in WBCS, West Bengal Police Service. We have a new police district so we will take it.”

On this day, the Chief Minister announced several new things for the West Bengal Police Service. The Chief Minister said, “It has been decided to add two additional increments for the officers of West Bengal Police Service. Departmental examination of IPS and West Bengal Police Service officers will be given from Satyendranath Tagore Civil Service Study Center instead of Public Service Commission.” The Chief Minister also announced that the officers of West Bengal Police Service would also get the benefit of Special Allowance. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced an increase in the uniform allowance from Tk 200 to Tk 15,000 on the same day.

A new forum for West Bengal Police Service officers was also held on the day. In this regard, the Chief Minister said, “Until now, there was no forum for West Bengal Police Service officers. I am announcing a welfare forum for them. There are now 550 West Bengal Police Service personnel in the state. This will benefit them. I hope they will be able to complain about their lack. “

On the same day, the Chief Minister announced that every eight years, officers under the West Bengal Police Service would get promotions. On the same day, the Chief Minister told the DG of State Police, “We have to see to it that there is no delay in promotion.” The Chief Minister also announced the name of the forum of West Bengal Police Service. The name “West Bengal State Police Service Welfare Forum” was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 23, 2022, 18:21 IST

