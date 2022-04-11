West Bengal News: Biggest step in the development of the state

#Kolkata: The Chief Secretary held a meeting with the representatives of the Asian Development Bank in Navanne. PowerPoint presentations on multiple projects on behalf of the state have been given in front of the representatives of the Asian Development Bank. PowerPoint presentations on the five issues of Sundarbans, urbanization, water supply in rural areas, power projects and industrial talukas were given to the representatives of the Asian Development Bank.

Several areas of the Sundarbans have been damaged due to Amphan and Yas. In addition to raising this issue, the secretaries led by the Chief Secretary of the PowerPoint Presentation also sought funding for four other issues. In the afternoon, representatives of the Asian Development Bank will hold separate meetings with the Chief Secretary of the Irrigation Department and the Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department.

The state has positive discussions with the representatives of the Asian Development Bank. The ADB will meet again with the state. ADB has directed the state to submit the project. Once the project is submitted, they will finalize the amount of money that can be given as loan to the state. The state has emphasized on several projects related to Sundarbans, power and sewerage system.



The state is seeking money from the ADB to improve the drainage system. As well as seeking loans from the ADB to further reform the power system. Representatives of the Asian Development Bank instructed the state to submit the project immediately.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 11, 2022, 14:03 IST

Tags: Nabanna, West Bengal Government