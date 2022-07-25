West Bengal News | CBI: All eyes on Perth, while CBI calls 3 Trinamool leaders! Huge stir in Nandigram – News18 Bangla

#Nandigram: Amid the uproar over the arrest of Partha Chatterjee, the CBI summoned three Trinamool leaders of Nandigram. Abu Taher along with three Trinamool leaders of Nandigram CBI summons! Three Trinamool leaders from Nandigram were called to the CPT guest house, temporary office of the CBI in Haldia today. Nandigram Panchayat Samiti vice-president Abu Taher, Nandigram Panchayat Samiti Land Officer, Sheikh Khushnabi and local Trinamool leader Sheikh Amanullah have been summoned by the CBI.

The CBI has already arrested 12 Trinamool leaders from Nandigram in the post-poll violence case. All of them have been in jail for almost a year. It is known that Abu Taher was sent a notice by the CBI in that case.

Incidentally, Trinamool was accused of attacking several places in Nandigram, the day after the announcement of the 2021 assembly election results, i.e. last May 3. At that time, Debbrata Maiti was seriously injured in Chillogram area of ​​Nandigram. After this, Devabratra died on May 13 last year while undergoing treatment at a Kolkata hospital. The investigation of that incident went to the hands of the CBI. Nine Trinamool leaders including Taher were summoned in that incident. Then several Trinamool leaders were arrested.

Taher had earlier said, “The CBI has summoned several Trinamool leaders and activists for questioning in the name of investigation and put them in jail. Opposing their bail on the dominant theory. In the same manner, more Trinamool leaders and activists of Nandigram are also threatened to be jailed. Along with that, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s election agent Sikh Sufian was summoned in that case. Although Sufian was acquitted in that case, several others, including his son-in-law, are still imprisoned.

