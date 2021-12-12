West Bengal News: Establishment of target industries, big steps in the districts of Bengal!

#Kolkata: After coming to power with a huge majority, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly reminded in several meetings and administrative meetings that the main goal of industrial resources in the state is. Not just building large industrial infrastructure The state is looking at improving the quality of small and medium industries In view of this, the state government has organized synergies in several places of the state.

The synergy started on December 11 with North 24 Parganas. The district has been asked to pay more attention to textile and agro-based industries. On 14th December, Howrah Synergy will focus on engineering, hosiery, jewelery and other subjects. The agro-based industry, silk printing, will dominate Hooghly’s synergy on December 26. Synergy will be held on December 26 in Krishnanagar with Nadia and East Burdwan and on December 22 in Durgapur with West Burdwan, Bankura and Purulia. Emphasis will be laid on iron, steel, cement, fly ash bricks, engineering, lacquer industry of Purulia in Durgapur. Textiles, agro-based industries and tourism industries will be important in Krishnanagar’s synergy.

Synergy will meet Birbhum and Murshidabad on January 20. There will be more emphasis on agro-based industries and tourism. On January 26, there will be only one synergy covering Kolkata with South 24 Parganas. Emphasis will be placed on food processing, surgical materials, agarbati, leather and garment industries. The synergy that will take place in West Midnapore with the two districts of Midnapore and Jhargram will focus on engineering, poultry farms, agro-based industries, willow or forest products based industries.

In addition, special attention will be given to wool sweaters and tourism in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kochbihar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Malda, North and South Dinajpur. It will be celebrated on 10th February in Jalpaiguri town. Synergy will be held in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts on 11th. According to industry officials, these synergies can be used to quickly solve any problem for the industry. In particular, it will be convenient to get clearance from the land department or environment department. The World Bengal Trade Conference is going to be held in the state in April 2022. Earlier, the state government was sending a message to the industrialists across the state through this kind of industrial synergy.