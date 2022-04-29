West Bengal News: Gold is stolen when it comes to gold delivery, then straight to Rajasthan! This is what happened to Salt Lake

#Kolkata: Theft in the name of gold delivery, arrested delivery boy. Allegations of theft occurred while delivering to Salt Lake. Accused Pawan Kumar Mishra was arrested by Bidhannagar South Police.

A resident of FC block of Salt Lake complained to Bidhannagar South Police Station on March 26 that he had ordered gold jewelery from a gold shop in Barabazar area. On April 17, a young delivery man named Pawan Kumar Mishra came to his house to deliver the jewelery. However, at that time, seeing the torn parcel of the delivery parcel, the person became suspicious. At that time he informed the shop about the matter and returned the product.



However, the shop owner claimed that when the delivery boy returned to the shop, he informed that the customer had taken the parcel. After calling the shopkeeper can know that the customer has sent back the delivery. When questioned again, Pawan said the parcel had been stolen while traveling by bus. After that, the accused lost contact with the shop, left Kolkata and fled to Rajasthan.

After receiving the news that the accused has finally returned to Kolkata, the shop owner can take him to his house in FC block of Salt Lake. After that the owner of the shop approached the Bidhannagar South Police Station. Police arrested accused Pawan Kumar Mishra. According to police sources, Pawan stole the gold jewelery and fled. The accused will be taken to Bidhannagar court today. Police sources said that they will request to take him into their custody. Bidhannagar South police are investigating who sold the gold.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 29, 2022, 13:24 IST

Tags: West Bengal news