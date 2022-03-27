West Bengal News: Jibantala, Chanchal, Dewandighi … What happened in these areas after the directive of the Chief Minister!

#Kolkata: After the Rampurhat massacre, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave strict instructions to the police from Bogtui village. He directed the police administration to recover illegal firearms everywhere. Since then, firearms have been recovered from various places including Margram and Keshpur (West Bengal News). Even arrests are a lot of mischief. This time the new additions to that list are Jibantala, Chanchal, Dewandighi.

Police of Jibantala police station conducted a search operation in Jibantala of South 24 Parganas from Saturday night. From there, five miscreants were arrested with firearms. According to police sources, there were reports that some miscreants were hiding with firearms in the living room. According to the source, the police conducted a search operation and recovered firearms from various places. Five misdeeds were also caught.



On the other hand, a young man was arrested with firearms in Malda. The armed youth was arrested from Shivamandir area of ​​Bamangola police station. Pipe guns and bullets were recovered. The arrested youth is a resident of Guabari area of ​​Milon Mandal Bamangola block. Police will take Dhrita to Malda court on Sunday. He will be taken into police custody to ascertain where the weapons came from. It may be mentioned that the police has been active in recovering weapons across the state only after the directive of the Chief Minister. According to that source, two bags full of fresh bombs were also recovered. On Saturday, Chanchal police recovered two bags of fresh bombs from a bush at Jalalpur Natun Bazar in Chanchal-2 block.



Meanwhile, the bomb blast has caused a stir in Talit Dighirpar area of ​​Dewandighi police station in East Burdwan. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a NH2B barracks. Police of Dewandighi police station went to the spot. The area is cordoned off. CID and Bomb Disposal Squad were also informed. Locals are terrified to recover the bomb from the right side of the national highway adjacent to the village.

