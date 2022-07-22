West Bengal News: Medium industry investment under the state’s eyes, felicitation centers will be built in the district!

#Kolkata: The state government has adopted a one-window policy to play an investment-friendly role in small and medium industries. Small, medium and cottage industries felicitation centers have been set up in each district. The general manager of the district industrial center will hold this responsibility. This felicitation center will not only help investors when applying, but will also help in getting various government clearances including licenses on time. So that even an investment proposal does not stop at Lalfit’s stronghold. The State Government shall enforce the rights and public service laws as necessary to obtain timely clearance or license from the Government Department.

Mutation of land or character change is lax in terms of investment. Also, it takes a long time to get permission for electricity connection, pollution control, factory license and ground water use. Administrative laxity. Already, in several administrative meetings, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the top officials of the state administration have also ordered to see the matter. So this time Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi has formed a monitoring committee under the leadership of District Magistrate to monitor the whole system.

Also Read: ED raids Kalyanmoy’s house, Central Investigation Agency lays web on job corruption

Superintendent of Police or Police Commissioner of the district, officials of Land Revenue Department, officials of Environment, Electricity, Water Resources Investigation Department have been placed in this committee of 10 members. At least once a month, this monitoring committee will discuss the status of investment applications, if there is a problem with multiple government departments, and how to solve them. Besides, action will be taken if there is laxity in getting any clearance. Regular reports of this monitoring committee meeting should be sent to Navanna.

Also Read: This Indian Valley Is Full Of Mysteries, Changes Mobile Time-Date, Shaking Streetlights

According to the state government, 1 crore 35 lakh people are currently working in small, medium and cottage industries. In the guidelines, the chief secretary has made it clear that obtaining the necessary clearances for setting up small and medium industries is becoming a challenge. That is why felicitation centers should be created at the district level keeping the one window policy in front. The Center will take an active role if any application related to investor’s license or clearance is lax. Will intervene as needed. Laws are made to ensure timely delivery of public services. It is clearly stated how many days a work has to be done. If not, legal action can be taken against the concerned government official. If found lax, that law must be enforced.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: July 22, 2022, 17:48 IST

Tags: West Bengal Govt, West Bengal news