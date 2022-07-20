West Bengal News: Rashvari presidential election, MLAs who come to vote ‘own food’!

#Kolkata: Raw almonds have dominated the market so far. Courtesy of social media, this song has touched eight to eighty hearts. The stars of the country and abroad have also rocked their hips with this song. Someone made a video. And everyone has known the name of artist Bhuvan Badyakar for this song. This time, the MLAs who came to vote in the presidential election have gone nuts.

The public representatives of this state came to vote in the presidential election on July 18. When polling started at ten in the morning, BJP MLAs first stood in the polling line. Then Trinamool Congress MLAs and MPs lined up. But many were complaining that the voting process was going on very slowly. Many were enjoying the whole thing again.

Trinamool MLAs June Mallya, Lovely Maitra, Aditi Munshi said, “It’s taking some time but it’s a great experience. We feel very happy to participate in the presidential election.” Trinamool’s Dinhata MLA Udayan Guha jokingly said, “I have been standing for a long time. If people are standing like this in the general election and if there is a leader present, it will be said that the vote is being rigged.”

An official of the Election Commission said, “Actually, voting in EVMs has become a habit. Since the process of voting in EVMs is very fast, voting on ballot paper seems to take a lot of time.” Anyway, when the public representatives are tired of standing in line for a long time. Someone is leaning on the sofa and taking a little sip. At that time distribution of cheat nuts started. Again everyone stood in a line and started eating those cheat nuts. Everyone seemed very happy. Some started discussing the song of Raw Nuts.

MLA Idris Ali said, “I get a lot of energy from eating this cheat nut. And it is very good to eat. Most importantly, this food is our own food. Our country’s food has qualities that foreign food does not have. But nowadays people eat all these foods. Don’t like it. I’d say eat your own cheap healthy food.” Talking about raw almonds, he said, “The raw almond song has become very popular. I have heard it. It’s a funny song. But I will say that cheat almonds are also very fun to eat.”

