West Bengal News: The 5 teachers who were poisoned are now at the grassroots! The whole organization is joining the grass

#Kolkata: This time the teachers who were poisoned by the demand for transfer are going to join the grassroots. They will join the grassroots next Sunday, sources said. The “Teacher Unity Liberation Forum” is set to join the Trinamool on November 21 in Diamond Harbor. About 130,000 members of the organization will join the Trinamool on that day.

Incidentally, on August 24, five teachers tried to commit suicide by consuming poison in front of the development building in Salt Lake. They are Putul Jana Mandal, Anima Nag, Photo Chaki Das, Shikha Das and Jyotsna Tudu.

Maidul Islam, state secretary of the organization, said, “We are reassured by the words of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. They have assured us that our demands will be taken seriously. I am relying on the words of the Chief Minister. The biggest obstacle in front of us at the moment is the national education policy of the central government. We will continue our movement against this in the coming days under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. “

According to sources, more than one lakh members of ‘Shikshak Oikya Mukti Mancha’ are joining Trinamool at a meeting of Trinamool at Rabindra Bhavan in Diamond Harbor, South 24 Parganas on Sunday, November 21. The meeting will be attended by senior leaders including MLA and Education Minister Bratya Basu and Trinamool Diamond Harbor-Jadavpur organizing district president Shubhashis Chakraborty. And this joining of the agitating teachers will undoubtedly bring a lot of relief to the grassroots.