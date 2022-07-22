West Bengal News: The central monitoring team in the state, special instructions went to the district magistrates from Navanna!

#Kolkata: The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana and One Hundred Days Work Scheme under the Center’s Ministry of Rural Development are being properly implemented or not? The observation team of the center will visit 15 districts of the state from July 25. Recently, such a letter was given to Navanna by the Ministry of Rural Development. And after receiving that letter, the districts were given a message on Friday to cooperate with the central monitoring team. Such is the news according to Navanna sources.

The state panchayat secretary held a virtual meeting with the district magistrates on Friday. According to Navanna sources, special attention has been paid to the cooperation of the Center’s monitoring team in that meeting. Not only that, if the central inspection team raises any question, they have been told to give appropriate answers to those questions, according to sources. Incidentally, 15 districts of the state will be visited separately by the visiting team of the center from 25th July. This inspection will end on August 22. Basically each monitoring team will visit a minimum of four to six village panchayats and two blocks. Not only this, the projects under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Suraksha Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will also be visited and visited.

According to Nabanna sources, this central monitoring team will visit South 24 Parganas, West Medinipur, Cooch Behar, Bankura, East Medinipur, Birbhum, Murshidabad, North Twenty Four Parganas, Alipurduar, Purulia, North Dinajpur, Nadia, Jhargram, South Dinajpur and Kalimpong districts. Among these four districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Birbhum, Kalimpong, the inspection of the central monitoring team will begin from July 25. The central monitoring team will visit these districts from July 25 to July 30.

On the other hand, the central monitoring team will visit the four districts of West Medinipur, East Medinipur, Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas separately from August 1 to August 6. The three Central Monitoring Teams are scheduled to visit Cooch Behar, Purulia and Jhargram from August 17 to August 22.

Apart from this, the central observation team will visit South Dinajpur, Nadia, North Dinajpur, Alipurduar from 7 August to 12 August. Basically, it depends on this central monitoring team whether the state will get money for these projects from the center in the coming days or so the administrative circles think. The letter sent by the Union Ministry of Rural Development to the state states that it has received several complaints regarding the implementation of these schemes in the state. That is why the Union Ministry of Rural Development has decided to send this central inspection team. Based on this visit on Friday, a special virtual meeting was held by the Panchayat Secretary of the state, according to Navanna sources.

