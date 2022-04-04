West Bengal News: The country is running out of fuel oil, increasing kerosene, going to smugglers!

#Kolkata: Russia stops crude oil exports Sri Lanka is crying foul over the lack of fuel oil. The government said in a statement in the Lok Sabha that it has 74 days of fuel oil in stock. The price of petrol and diesel is increasing every day. Government from ordinary people to hands on head. At this time there is a shortage of people to buy kerosene oil in different districts of West Bengal. In the areas inhabited by Aila of South and North 24 Parganas, 1 liter of kerosene oil is allotted per ration card. And in the remaining districts two hundred and fifty milliliters per card.

It’s a lot of fun here. The price of kerosene oil is currently 65 rupees per liter. It is heard that it will be 6 rupees per liter from April. Since the price of kerosene oil is much higher per liter. Not everyone is taking kerosene oil ration. Most people in the state have cooking gas. The house has 24 hours electricity. Therefore, many claim that kerosene oil is of no use in most households. According to the kerosene dealers, the profit per liter of kerosene is one to one and a half rupees. In addition, it takes a lot of capital to buy oil to raise oil prices. The oil falls on him in the godown. As a result, there is a lot of financial loss.

Kerosene oil agencies and several kerosene oil dealers have taken this opportunity. They are collecting kerosene oil from other dealers and selling it in the smuggling market. And Kakdwip subdivision area has become the main backbone of this smuggling business. Vijay Mali is the leader of a kerosene oil dealer in the sub-division. He is collecting kerosene oil from various dealers and selling it in the smuggling market.



It is as if both are in crisis in that area. Police are raiding and confiscating kerosene oil. The question is, where is the person taking kerosene oil as the kerosene oil accumulates every week and month? Several jails have also been set up for storing kerosene oil. Many people question, will kerosene oil then float in water? And with that kerosene oil mafia rule is going on in different areas of Kakdwip, Frazerganj, Patharpratima, Sagardwip.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 04, 2022, 10:48 IST

Tags: Kerosene oil, West Bengal news