West Bengal News: The main complainant ‘disappears’, CBI is rushing to Haldia! Where did he go?

#Kolkata: The main complainant in the Haldia Tolabaji case has ‘disappeared’, claims the CBI. The CBI claimed that Sheikh Mubarak Ali, who had lodged the complaint with Haldia Police Station as the main complainant, could not be found. A CBI team visited Mubarak Ali’s house on Saturday. But he was not at home either. As a result, the CBI returned with a notice. Even his phone is switched off.

Sheikh Mubarak Ali complained on July 12, 2021. He is not looking now! With the notice to Haldia’s OC, the CBI wants to take over the documents. On Sunday, the CBI issued a second notice to Haldia’s OC. Despite giving notice to the OC of Haldia police station on Saturday, the CBI did not receive the documents of the case. The CBI therefore sent a second notice to Haldia’s OC.

According to CBI sources, the notice states that all the documents of the case should be handed over to the CBI as per the directions of the High Court. The CBI on Sunday issued a second notice to the OC of Haldia police station to take the documents from Haldia police station.

The CBI on Friday registered an FIR in the Haldia Dock coal syndicate extortion case following a High Court order. The lawsuit was probably funded by a syndicate that was involved in loading and unloading coal trucks at Haldia Dock. Sheikh Mubarak Ali, a complainant at Haldia Police Station, had alleged that in 2016, Haldia Dock Complex illegally charged Rs. 100 per truck for loading and unloading coal in a coal truck. About two and a half years after the incident, Sheikh Mubarak Ali lodged a complaint at the Haldia police station on July 12 last year.

The main accused in the police investigation are Shyamal Adak and his assistant accused Rajiv Pal. Is shown. Accused Rajiv Pal then filed a case in the High Court. He alleged that the police were harassing them. Doubts were expressed on his behalf about the proper investigation. Then the High Court, seeing the nature of the investigation in that case by the police, directed the CBI to investigate. The CBI registered an FIR in this regard last Friday. The CBI team reached Haldia on Friday night.



Allegedly, the investigating officer claimed that the accused were threatening witnesses. But no such thing was found in the record of witness statements in court. After that, the High Court directed the CBI to investigate after finding some evidence against the police for not conducting a proper investigation. This time the CBI has been active in that incident. The CBI team inspected various places in Haldia. Coal truck loading and unloading syndicate (loading & unloading) case, the CBI has come down. Investigating officers of CBI are looking into all aspects.

First published: March 06, 2022, 13:54 IST

