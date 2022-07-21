West Bengal News: The school is collapsing, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s big order to save the lives of students!

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered the transfer of the primary school in Jirat, Hooghly, on the banks of the river He ordered to transfer the school within 7 days Char Khairamari Primary School at new address from July 28. The temporary school will be constructed 300 meters away from the existing school. The judge directed the court-appointed special officer and his assistant to inspect the dangerous school on the banks of the Hooghly river to find out the extent of the erosion.

In the first half of Wednesday itself, Justice Gangopadhyay had a stern observation, “I will close Char Khairamari Primary School, which is on the verge of collapse, from Thursday. Dangerous schools cannot be run on the banks of the river. The school must be shifted and started elsewhere. Let temporary schools made of plywood be run. If necessary, schools should be run under trees. The school will not run under the threat of submergence.” Justice Gangopadhyay further commented, “Any day a student may die due to river erosion. Teachers may also be in danger. And then a routine inquiry committee will be formed. This will continue. No.”

Char Khairamari Primary School belongs to Zirat Gram Panchayat of Hooghly District. School on the banks of Hooghly river. The school is running under the threat of collapse. The future of the school of 50 students is in crisis. Seeing this in the media, the High Court took initiative to save the school. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay took a spontaneous initiative to save the school. Lawyer Sudipta Dasgupta appointed as Special Officer. Lawyer Vikram Banerjee became assistant. It ordered two officers to be sent to Zirat on Saturday to survey the danger level of schools on the banks of the Hooghly river in Zirat. Special officers will report the actual situation on Tuesday.

The High Court intervened on its own initiative on Tuesday. The case was directed to the Registrar General. As ordered by the court, Hooghly District Primary Education Sangsad Chairman and Zirat Gram Panchayat Chief appeared in the court at 2 pm on Wednesday along with lawyers. Chairman’s lawyer Vishwabrat Basu Mallik told the court that the danger of the school highlighted in the media is not true. A picture of a part of the school has come forward. Not all. Already the administration has sanctioned 11 lakh rupees for the construction of new school building. The new school house will be in the local panchayat area. On receiving such information, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered to build a temporary house and run the school for the time being.

