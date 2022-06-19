West Bengal News: This is a scandal with a childhood friend! Fraudulent friend arrested for going to Morning Walk in Patuli

#Kolkata: Cheating in the name of giving a job to a childhood girlfriend. A man named Shivaji Dasgupta was arrested from Patuli on his way out of Morning Work. It is alleged that he took 12 lakh rupees from his girlfriend in the name of giving her a job. A fake letter of appointment has also been sent to Rupa Ghosh, a resident of Fartabad in Goriya.

When he went to work with that letter, he realized that he had been deceived. The woman lodged a complaint at Narendrapur police station. Narendrapur police arrested the accused from Patuli. He will be produced in Baruipur court today. Although the accused claims, his son Rishiraj Dasgupta hanged him. When contacted, the complainant declined to comment on camera.

Meanwhile, Debra police have already arrested three people in connection with the incident of shaving a housewife in Chak Ananta village of Debra. A Medinipur court has remanded them in custody for 14 days. The housewife who was missing in shame was finally rescued by the police of Debra police station.

Police rescued the housewife from a house in Ratulia area of ​​East Midnapore district last night. The housewife was working as a maid in that house. The accused will be taken to Medinipur court on Sunday, according to police sources. Then the housewife will be handed over to the family in accordance with the law.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 19, 2022, 12:36 IST

