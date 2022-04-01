West Bengal News: Trapped in the trap of two sex workers, the deadly consequences of going to the forbidden village of Kolkata!

#Kolkata: Laketown police arrested two sex workers from Nishiddhapalli on charges of beating and detaining a businessman. It is learned that a businessman from Laketown went to the forbidden village and met two sex workers. After that, a sex worker called the businessman to his house more than once by showing physical temptation. On that occasion, two sex workers snatched money and gold jewelery from the businessman. Such is the complaint.

Then, when the businessman wanted the money back, two sex workers called the businessman to the forbidden village. Then when the trader goes to the forbidden village on Wednesday night, he is severely beaten and the gold chain is snatched and the trader is detained. The businessman then lodged a written complaint with the Laketown police station.

Police arrested two sex workers from Nishiddhapalli on the basis of these allegations. The police interrogated them and found out that these two sex workers used to extort money from various businessmen by showing them physical temptations. Police from Laketown police station will present the two sex workers in Bidhannagar court on Friday.

