West Bengal News: Use of 20 highly harmful antibiotics in fish, state bans due to fear

#Kolkata: Fish and rice are not nutritious food? Reckless use of antibiotics in food to rid fish of disease poses a danger to the human body. Not only that, the use of several harmful antibiotics in fish farming is causing illness in many people. In addition, the export trade of fish including shrimp has been challenged. Due to this, the state has banned the use of 20 antibiotics in fish food. Also, the state government has formed an eight-member task force to conduct market raids on the instructions of the central government. Which will be headed by the District Magistrate.

In addition to the district fisheries officer, the police administration, drug controller and food safety officer, representatives of the Marine Products Export Development Authority have been placed in this task force. State Fisheries Secretary Abanindranath Singh has informed the district administrations in the official directives to conduct regular fish feed, fish farming medicine shops and searches in these markets. must run The shop cannot sell anything from any other company except fish food and medicine from government statutory agencies. Food labels should be checked. A fine of Tk 25,000 will be imposed if any food containing prohibited antibiotics is found in a shop. If the same shop is repeatedly caught in this crime, the fine will increase to 50 thousand taka.

The task force has also been directed to conduct an awareness campaign against it. Must promote with the help of traders associated with this business. Such antibiotics will make people sick while eating fish. Business will be affected. According to Nabanna sources, the European Commission has already arranged strict monitoring of fish imports from India. At each checking point, 50 percent of the fish imported from India is checked. In one case, it is said that all fish should be brought under the test if excessive use of antibiotics or antioxidants is detected. This year, the target level of production of 10 lakh tonnes of prawns has been fixed across the country. 10 percent of this will be Bagda production. Before that, the Union Ministry of Fisheries and Animal Resource Development is worried about this warning message from the European Commission.

Due to which the Union Ministry of Fisheries requested the state to start a campaign against banned antibiotics like nitrofuratoin or chloramphenicol mixed in fish food in the market. According to the central government, some unscrupulous traders are bringing such kaaba in the market in the name of making the fish disease-free. But all over the world there is propaganda that antibiotics are dangerous for public health. The World Health Organization has also recognized it. It has been seen that the antibiotic enters the human body through biomagnification from the fish body i.e. mixed with the affection of the fish. Which is dangerous for the human body. In addition, district magistrates have also been told to keep a special watch, according to Navanna sources.

