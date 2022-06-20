West Bengal News: What awful! What is it that canning locale! All the passengers were shocked

# Canning: The body of an unidentified person was recovered from a train wreck in the area. The incident happened on Monday evening at Down Canning Sealdah Local. At Canning Station, train passengers reported to the railway police that a man was lying unconscious in a cage.

Upon receiving the news, the Railway Police rushed him to Canning Sub-Divisional Hospital and the doctor admitted him to the hospital. Railway police are trying to find out the name of the person.

However, the railway police said that an unidentified person fell into the compartment of the train. When the man was reported to be in a state of unconsciousness, the police rescued him and brought him back. However, the families of the patients who came to the hospital are happy to see this humane face of the railway police.

