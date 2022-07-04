West Bengal News: What happened at the grocery store? The amount is 4 crore, group complaints in Laketown

#Kolkata: 4 crore fraud behind retail shop, one arrested (West Bengal News). The main accused Chandra Prakash Dharani Dharka was arrested by the Lake Town Police. Accused of arrest on the basis of about 30 charges.

According to police sources, for some time now, various people have been complaining to the Lake Town Police Station that a wholesaler retail grocery store named Lakshmi Narayan Bhandar in Bharat area under the Lake Town Police Station had taken advance money from various people in the name of selling goods. However, he did not give the goods to the buyers. He also bought a loan from the moneylender of the shop but did not return the money.

After starting the investigation, the police came to know that Chandra Prakash Dharani Dharka (61), a resident of Bangur area, is the owner of the shop. About 30 complainants have embezzled Tk 4 crore. Finally, the police arrested the main accused Chandra Prakash Dharani Dharka in a raid in Bangur area last night.

The accused will be taken to Bidhannagar court today. Police sources said that they will apply to take him into their custody. Lake Town police are investigating what the man did with the money and whether there was any other person involved with him.

July 04, 2022

