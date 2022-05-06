West Bengal News: Where did Arjun Chaurasia’s pocket money go? Mystery is forming

#Kolkata: Joined BJP in 2013, co-president of Yub Morcha Mandal from 2019. Arjun Chaurasia was known as an activist in the BJP. He was supposed to greet Amit Shah at the airport today. He was supposed to go on a procession with his bike. But nothing happened. Still Arjun’s assistants can’t believe he is not there.

Arjun used to work in a genjik in Sodpur. Yesterday, Arjun received 11,800 rupees as salary. He returned home at 8:30 pm and left again. He also spoke on the phone with the president of the BJP’s organizing committee of Ward 8 around 9 pm. Even then he was very excited about going to greet the Union Home Minister today.

The family members did not find him overnight. The family claimed that they also went to the police station at night. But I did not find any. In the morning, Arjun’s frozen body was recovered from an abandoned quarters in the railway quarters adjacent to his house. The locals are suspicious of the hanging of the body. The weight of the whole body was on his feet. There was no sign of tongue sticking out. They do not know how to commit suicide in this way. When family members and local Chitpur police arrived at the spot, they noticed that the cash in the deceased’s pocket last night was not in Arjun’s pocket.

At that time the locals prevented him from taking the body. Then the situation is heated up again and again. The situation did not calm down even after the high-ranking officers of Kolkata Police. Instead, the BJP officials clashed with the police when they tried to take away the body. There were also incidents of bodies being snatched from the hands of the police. After the announcement of the arrival of the Union Home Minister, the police decided to remove the body immediately.

After that, the police brought out the body after a scuffle with the BJP workers. The family members are a bit angry with the role of the police. They even demanded a CBI probe from the Union Home Minister. They demanded central intervention, saying they did not trust the police. The Kashipur area is still hot around the whole incident. Huge police force is deployed in the area.

— Sahnik Ghosh

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 06, 2022, 17:57 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP