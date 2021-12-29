West Bengal Omicron Update: Omicron attacks in the state again! The number of active patients has increased to 10, the risk of group infection …

#Kolkata: Doctors and experts were shocked to see pictures of a public gathering on Park Street in Kolkata on Christmas day. That fear came true on Wednesday. West Bengal Omicron Update was caught in the state again. Simultaneously, a new strain of coronavirus Omicron was found in the bodies of five more people in the state. One of them has a record of traveling abroad but the other four have no record of traveling abroad. Of the four Omicron victims, two are from Kolkata and the other two are from Dumdum-Howrah (West Bengal Omicron Update). According to the state health department, 11 people have been infected with Omicron so far in the state. 1 of them has become tax free. In other words, at present the total number of active omikron victims in the state is 10 (West Bengal Omicron Update).

The traces of Omicron in the bodies of five new people. The joy of the end of the year is going on in him. All restrictions are open. The work of contact tracing has started after the newly attacked fair. Naturally the question arises, but has Omicron’s community transmission or group transmission started in the state? The horror of the second wave of the Corona reminds us once again of this event. At the same time, the threat of a third wave of corona in the country and the state is increasing the search for one infection after another of Omicron.

According to the state health department, 108 genome sequencing reports were received on Tuesday night. Five of them reported Omicron positive. The state health department is investigating who the Omicron victims came in contact with in the last few days. The two residents of Kolkata and the corona victims of Dumdum-Howrah have been kept in isolation at home for the time being as there are no such symptoms on their bodies. In the case of Kolkata, the genome sequence is followed in the same manner as the corona is affected and if the city value is below 30 then the genome sequence is performed. And there are 5 new Omicron positive reports. As a result, experts believe that this incident is an indication of group infection.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has indicated that the containment zone will be brought back if necessary. In an administrative meeting at Gangasagar on Wednesday, the chief minister said, ‘Keep an eye on Kovid. In that case, I will give school and college leave for a few days. With the arrival of foreign flights, Kovid has spread more. Many have been caught. If you want to make a contingency zone in Kolkata, take a look. Take a look at the word. Take a look from January 3.