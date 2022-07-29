West Bengal Opposition leader Suvendu slams TMC High Command on Partha Arpita Arrest Issue ‘Apa’ Syndicate managed from the top level of Trinamool’, sharp target Shuvendur! What Parthar said on the ‘conspiracy’ claim – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Removal of Partha Chatterjee is a popular decision. Earlier there was no such big corruption in recruitment. Partha Chatterjee’s ‘victim of conspiracy’ statement has no weight. Such statements have no basis while in ED custody. It is clear that the job was done in return for bribery. The ‘Apa’ syndicate is run from the top level of the grassroots. Leader of the opposition Shuvendu Adhikari said in a press conference. Suvendu Adhikari said on this day, Trinamool Congress will not be able to shake off the responsibility in the Partha-Arpita incident (Suvendu Adhikari).

Incidentally, the BJP has come out strongly with the arrest of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee and the recovery of crores of rupees from flats one after the other. And in this regard, opposition leader Subvendu Adhikari is strongly targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool leadership. His clear message is that fish cannot be covered with vegetables. Trinamool Congress cannot avoid responsibility in any way.

In the meantime, the BJP held a rally in Behala West Vidhan Sabha constituency i.e. Partha Chatterjee’s Vidhan Sabha constituency on Friday. Opposition leader Subhendu Adhikari led the procession. The rally demanded that not only Partha Chatterjee, but everyone involved in the teacher recruitment corruption case should be arrested (Suvendu Adhikari).

In the meantime, former minister Partha Chaterjee Arrest was taken to Joka ESI Hospital for health examination today. On entering the hospital while being taken for medical tests, Partha Chattopadhyay said that he is the victim of a conspiracy. Later, while leaving the hospital, in response to the questions of the journalists, Parthababu claimed, ‘Those who have conspired will know.’

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the removal of Partha Chatterjee from the ministry yesterday. On the other hand, Abhishek Banerjee announced that he will be removed from all other positions including the general secretary of Trinamool and suspended until the investigation is completed. However, opposition leader Subhendu Adhikari thinks that all this is ‘public display’.

Report: Venkateswara Lahiri

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 29, 2022, 18:17 IST

