west bengal public health engineering takes initiatives to combat water problem in several districts – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Heat wave in several districts of the state. Special guidelines of the Public Health Technical Department to avoid water shortage. If necessary, the water supply can be extended, the districts have been instructed by the Public Health Technical Department.

It has been informed that the time limit for water supply in schools can be changed if necessary. In particular, in schools that run in the morning, the timing of watering may change due to the heat wave. Besides, instructions have been given to keep water tanks ready. In areas where there is a shortage of water, water can be sent quickly. In areas where water scarcity occurs, the officials should keep in touch with the district governing body and take necessary measures.

Diarrhea takes a severe shape in the heat. So adequate chlorine should be provided. In addition, necessary water supply arrangements should be made in schools, hospitals and health centers. Necessary steps have been taken by the Public Health Technical Department for this.

The state government took a few more days before deciding whether to bring summer vacation forward Probably a final decision will be taken next week Education Minister Bratya Basu has given such an indication on this day The situation of heat wave is going on in several districts of South Bengal In this situation, the education department has issued multiple instructions for running the school If necessary, it has been instructed to bring the school time forward The education minister had called an emergency meeting at Bikash Bhaban on the same day to decide whether the summer vacation would be brought forward as the heat is still rising.

On the other hand, due to severe heat, the one-hour time limit in primary school is in Kamal East Burdwan. The East Burdwan District Primary Education Parliament issued the directive on Tuesday. This instruction will be effective from tomorrow, Wednesday. This instruction has been sent to primary schools.

