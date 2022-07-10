West Bengal Rain: 46 percent rain deficit in South Bengal! How much less rain in a district? The information is in danger

#Kolkata: The meteorological department had earlier forecast rain deficit in several districts of South Bengal. This time that fear came true. There is a lot of rain deficit in four districts of South Bengal. Nabanna feared that the lack of rain could affect paddy cultivation in these districts. Besides expressing concern, the Agriculture Department and Irrigation Department have also been directed to take necessary measures, sources said. According to Nabanna Sutra, the overall rainfall deficit in South Bengal this monsoon season has been 46 per cent so far. Murshidabad district has the highest rainfall deficit.

Read more: High speed bus pushes, Padma bridge severely damaged! If you know the incident, you will be scared

The rainfall deficit in this district is 75 percent. 63 percent in Birbhum district. Nadia district has 71% rainfall deficit. However, Malda in North Bengal and the lack of rain has caught the eye. The rainfall deficit in this district is 6 percent. It has been feared that there may be problems in paddy cultivation in these districts.

Read more: ‘Trinamool people should not take Sealdah Metro, then …’, conditioned by Dilip Ghosh! What is the reason?

However, there is a possibility of a depression on July 13 and 14. The meteorological department has forecast rains in the next two to three days in South 24 Parganas, Medinipur, Jhargram and Purulia districts. But there is no possibility of rain in the districts where there is a shortage of rain.

In other words, there is no possibility of rain in Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum and Malda districts. Due to this, the Irrigation and Agriculture Department has been specially warned on behalf of Nabanna. Originally recommended by the Department of Agriculture, it has been mentioned in detail about the way the farmers should plant paddy in case of shortage of rain. The districts have been instructed to disseminate the seven-point recommendations to the farmers. However, it is feared that not only paddy cultivation but also jute cultivation will be affected.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 10, 2022, 13:27 IST

Tags: Bengal rain, Mamata Banerjee, Nabanna, West Bengal news