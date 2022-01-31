West Bengal School Reopening Notice || When the school opens, how will the eighth-twelfth class? Guidelines issued by the Board of Secondary Education

#Kolkata: The West Bengal School Reopening Notice was issued by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. This time there is no separate time for class. Classes from eighth to twelfth will be at the same time. Students must arrive at school half an hour before the start of class. Practical classes for class XI and XII should start from 3rd February.

However, teachers will be able to go to school from February 2. Little time has been given for school sanitation and other work. Students will go to school from 3rd February (School Reopening). On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the opening of the school from Navanna. Following that announcement, a detailed guideline (School Reopening) was issued by the Board of Secondary Education.

It is to be noted that the school education department has already sent written instructions to the district governors of all the districts. Mentioned there, the beginning of the eighth to twelfth class. It has been said that the infrastructure should be ready so that the school classes can start by February 2. All teachers and non-teaching staff will be able to visit the school campus from the 2nd. However, the hostel will decide whether to open the hostel or not. Certain boards or councils will issue academic directives. Everyone has to follow the general Kovid rules.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: January 31, 2022, 20:32 IST

