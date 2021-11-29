West Bengal state govt not taking strong measures to stop accident – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata:

The state is going to be more strict with road safety after the tragic accident at Hanskhali in Nadia. Besides, it has also been directed to build the infrastructure so that appropriate action can be taken in case of an accident. According to sources, Chief Secretary of the state Harikrishna Dwivedi on Monday directed to take several special measures in the district.

On Monday, the chief secretary held a meeting with the district magistrates of each district, superintendents of police and officials of the transport department. According to Nabanna Sutra, there he directed that ‘Trauma Care Centers’ be set up in government hospitals along the road. For that, the district administration has to identify those hospitals. Promote ‘Safe Drive, Save Life’ should be increased. Apart from this, the police also have to find out where the accident prone areas or ‘black spots’ are in the district. The fog will increase at night in winter, so the police will have to do the necessary surveillance at that time. Police have also been instructed to increase surveillance so that the victims can be rushed to a nearby hospital in case of any accident.

A crematorium from Baghdad, North 24 Parganas, arrived in Navadwip late Saturday night. The team’s lorry collided with a stone-laden lorry near Hanskhali in Nadia district. At least 18 people were killed in what became known as Saturday night. There were 35-40 people in that car. The Prime Minister, Chief Minister and Governor expressed their condolences after the incident. It is believed that the state government is tightening its grip on road safety after this tragic accident.

Somraj Banerjee