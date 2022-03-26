West Bengal Today’s Latest Weather Forecast || Disaster will happen in the evening! In which districts will it rain heavily? Learn the latest updates …
* Several districts of the state will be soaked in rain again. Chance of rain in 12 districts of the state today (West Bengal Weather Update). Light rain with thunderstorm is expected in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and Nadia on Saturday 26 March. However, the weather in all other districts of South Bengal remains dry. Symbolic image.