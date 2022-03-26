March 26, 2022

West Bengal Today’s Latest Weather Forecast || Disaster will happen in the evening! In which districts will it rain heavily? Learn the latest updates …

4 hours ago admin


* Several districts of the state will be soaked in rain again. Chance of rain in 12 districts of the state today (West Bengal Weather Update). Light rain with thunderstorm is expected in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and Nadia on Saturday 26 March. However, the weather in all other districts of South Bengal remains dry. Symbolic image.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Latest Kolkata News || A young man was running to see the police car! As soon as he was caught in the act …

8 mins ago admin

Firhad Hakim || ‘I stole it’, what did Firhad Hakim steal from ward number 101? Hot discussion …

3 hours ago admin

Port authorities take special measures to prevent oil and chemical spills from crashing vessels – News18 Bangla

6 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Latest Kolkata News || A young man was running to see the police car! As soon as he was caught in the act …

8 mins ago admin

Firhad Hakim || ‘I stole it’, what did Firhad Hakim steal from ward number 101? Hot discussion …

3 hours ago admin

West Bengal Today’s Latest Weather Forecast || Disaster will happen in the evening! In which districts will it rain heavily? Learn the latest updates …

4 hours ago admin

Port authorities take special measures to prevent oil and chemical spills from crashing vessels – News18 Bangla

6 hours ago admin

Witness power-packed punches like never before with the World Television Premiere of ‘Sanak’ on Zee Cinema

8 hours ago admin