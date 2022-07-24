West Bengal Tourism: Big news for tourists! This time three star service will be available in the forest bungalows of Bengal

#Kolkata: This time Bon Bungalow is three star The State Forest Development Corporation is taking this initiative to attract more tourists. They have already spoken to the state forest department about this According to sources, this system is being implemented from the Puja season. West Bengal Forest Development Corporation has 177 bungalows and resorts The Forest Development Corporation has taken initiative to develop these bungalows and resorts. If these tourist accommodations become three star, more tourists will come and it will be financially profitable for the corporation.

So the work of modernization of this bungalow is starting. But this work will be done by maintaining the balance of the environment This work has already started from June 15 The work will be completed by September 15 Actually during this time as per forest department rules, entry of forest area is prohibited for tourists. So no one uses forest bungalows. Forest bungalows are being renovated using this time.

Forest Development Corporation Chairman MLA Tapan Dasgupta said, “Arrangements are being made so that tourists can get more comfort and convenience during the upcoming Puja and winter season. The emphasis is on making more use of our corporation’s bungalows and resorts.”

According to the Forest Development Corporation, the rents generally offered to tourists for forest bungalows are very low. Private hotels or resorts charge much more than this. As a result, people will be happy by providing three star category services More and more tourists will come. Now that booking can be done online, there will be no difficulty in booking a bungalow. As of now several forest bungalows in North Bengal and South Bengal have been booked for Puja. Tourists will get a taste of new services

