west bengal transport minister gave strong directions against unfit buses in town – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Kolkata witnessed another bus accident on Sunday. A minibus overturned in front of Dorina crossing in Dharmatala. About 30 passengers, including children, were involved in the accident. After checking the documents of the bus, several sensational information came up. It is known that the insurance of the bus failed three years ago. After the bus accident on Sunday afternoon, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim gave a strong message again. He ordered immediate confiscation of unfit buses.

Firhad Hakim said, “We have asked the police to immediately find such buses who are blacklisted. There is no fit certificate but the bus is running … I also told the transport secretary to immediately alert every RTO, transport inspector that such a bus is running. Seize those buses immediately.

Regarding the increase in fines and protests, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said, “For whom are the fines? For those who break the law. And those who do not break the law, why they will be fined? We are all law abiding citizens. If I obey the law, why should I be afraid of fines? Why pay a fine? If I pay a single penny fine, it is a matter of my honor. I will not do anything where I will pay a fine. Many people are worried that the fines have increased! If there is no fine then people will break the law. Is there any such thing as you will not break the law if the fine is high? If someone unjustly imposes a fine on you, come to me! If necessary, I will talk to everyone in the police administration. People are saying, ‘Police have to file so many cases!’ Well is that something? Could there be any such rule? Those who break the law will be fined. “

Regarding the 412A amendment, Firhad Hakim said, “We are talking to our lawyer and the law department of the Calcutta Municipal Corporation about this. I am personally thinking of the thoughts, I have also told them to the commissioner. Right now I can’t say anything in detail. It is the job of the government to make laws but the right to property is a fundamental right in the constitution, now the right to live is also in the constitution … this time there is a conflict between these two. Conflicts between the right to property and the right to live. Between these two, a road of law has to be crossed.

It is learned that the bus involved in the accident did not have any fitness certificate. Resol tires were used as well. And these two issues are being identified as serious reasons for the accident in the preliminary investigation. According to sources, Howrah RTO has declared the car blacklisted for multiple reasons. The reason is that the owner of the bus died several years ago. The bus was operated after him but the name was not changed. Not only that, on October 11, 2016, the insurance of the bus failed. In a word, the bus was running on that route without proper documents. Today’s incident showed that many buses are plying in the heart of the city despite not having fitness. In this situation, the minister has directed to immediately identify and confiscate those buses.

