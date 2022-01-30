West Bengal Transport Minister Gave strong directions against unfit buses in Town | ‘These’ buses will be confiscated! The campaign will continue across the city! Firhad Hakim’s strict instructions again … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Transport Minister Firhad Hakim has ordered confiscation of all buses which do not have fitness certificates. Today, after the bus accident in Dharmatala (Bus Accident Kolkata) again, the RTO has given strict instructions to the Transport Minister. The minister also called the Kolkata police commissioner and asked him to launch a special operation to catch the ‘invalid’ buses plying on the roads.

A few days ago, another bus accident happened in the heart of the city. A bus overturned in front of Fort William in the rain that day. One person was also killed in the accident. At that time, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim gave strict instructions. Sick, unlicensed, ‘unfit’ buses running on the highway need to be restrained, he said. The buses have to be confiscated.

Meanwhile, Kolkata witnessed another bus accident on Sunday. A minibus overturned in front of Dorina crossing in Dharmatala. About 30 passengers, including children, were involved in the accident. After checking the documents of the bus, several sensational information came up. It is known that the insurance of the bus failed three years ago. After the bus accident on Sunday afternoon, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim gave a strong message again. He ordered immediate confiscation of unfit buses.

It is learned that the bus involved in the accident did not have any fitness certificate. Resol tires were used as well. And these two issues are being identified as serious reasons for the accident in the preliminary investigation. According to sources, Howrah RTO has declared the car blacklisted for multiple reasons. The reason is that the owner of the bus died several years ago. The bus was operated after him but the name was not changed. Not only that, on October 11, 2016, the insurance of the bus failed. In a word, the bus was running on that route without proper documents. Today’s incident showed that many buses are plying in the heart of the city despite not having fitness. In this situation, the minister has directed to immediately identify and confiscate those buses.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: January 30, 2022, 21:05 IST

Tags: Firhad Hakim, Kolkata Bus Service