September 19, 2021

West Bengal Weather: A pair of tornadoes, 48 ​​hours of danger for South Bengal! What’s going to happen in the weather …

57 mins ago admin


The cyclone is gradually moving towards Orissa in the North-West Bay of Bengal. It will gradually move west and northwest in the next 2/3 days. Another cyclone has formed in South Bangladesh and adjoining areas. Seasonal axis is active in Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal. Daltonganj, Jamshedpur, Digha, South Bengal, the seasonal axis extends to the northeastern Bay of Bengal. Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan has low pressure and cyclones. The depression is gradually losing strength. Another vortex has formed in the Arabian Sea.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Dinesh Trivedi on Babul Supriyo: ‘I left Trinamool for big purpose’

9 mins ago admin

Dilip Ghosh on Babul Supriyo | ‘Babul Supriya Political Tourist …’ Dilip Ghosh detonated one bomb after another on the issue of defection

46 mins ago admin

Abhishek Banerjee Starts Campaign In Bhowanipore: ‘If Bhabanipur Wins, India Will Win’, Mamata Banerjee

9 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Dinesh Trivedi on Babul Supriyo: ‘I left Trinamool for big purpose’

9 mins ago admin

Dilip Ghosh on Babul Supriyo | ‘Babul Supriya Political Tourist …’ Dilip Ghosh detonated one bomb after another on the issue of defection

46 mins ago admin

West Bengal Weather: A pair of tornadoes, 48 ​​hours of danger for South Bengal! What’s going to happen in the weather …

57 mins ago admin

arms of maa durga is in berlin from kumortuli, mam durga arms from kumortuli to berlin | international

5 hours ago admin

arms of maa durga is in berlin from kumortuli, mam durga from kumortuli to berlin

5 hours ago admin