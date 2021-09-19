West Bengal Weather: A pair of tornadoes, 48 ​​hours of danger for South Bengal! What’s going to happen in the weather …

The cyclone is gradually moving towards Orissa in the North-West Bay of Bengal. It will gradually move west and northwest in the next 2/3 days. Another cyclone has formed in South Bangladesh and adjoining areas. Seasonal axis is active in Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal. Daltonganj, Jamshedpur, Digha, South Bengal, the seasonal axis extends to the northeastern Bay of Bengal. Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan has low pressure and cyclones. The depression is gradually losing strength. Another vortex has formed in the Arabian Sea.