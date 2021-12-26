West Bengal Weather Forecast: The joy of the end of the year may turn to dust, big change of weather is coming in Bengal!

Rain is expected in the state at the end of the year. Rain is more likely in North Bengal. Rain may occur in several districts of Gangetic West Bengal. The temperature will rise in the next few days. Although there is a hint of winter in the morning and evening, the winter will practically disappear during the day. Morning fog forecast. Winter is not as glamorous as Christmas. In the evening-morning there is a hint of winter but during the day the warm-year is gone. That’s what meteorologists assume. It is estimated that the temperature will rise by two to three degrees in three or four days. Today another western storm will hit north-western India. Due to this, the north wind will be obstructed. Pubali wind will increase the power.