March 5, 2022

West Bengal Weather Forecast || There is no break in the rain after Durgapujo! Is the same situation in the next 48 hours? Learn …

56 mins ago admin


* Palash boiled on the side. Mango buds on the trees. The cuckoo’s call can be heard. The rustling sound on the fallen leaves indicates that spring has come. After the Durga Puja, the way the rain has been bothering the people, everyone is kind of sure that it will continue even in the spring. However, the Alipore Meteorological Department has given a message of relief for a few days now. Symbolic image.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Mamata Banerjee Flight: Mamata Banerjee’s flight from Varanasi to Kolkata was disrupted! CM’s back injury

10 hours ago admin

Aircraft from Varanasi had a steep descend mid air before landing in Kolkata | Investigation orders – News18 Bangla

13 hours ago admin

Latest Forecast for upcoming 5 days on 4th March | Rain again in the spring farewell? The weather in the state is forecast for the next 5 days – News18 Bangla

13 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

‘Life Vitals’ launches India’s first Copper Coated Virus Killer Musk

14 mins ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

West Bengal Weather Forecast || There is no break in the rain after Durgapujo! Is the same situation in the next 48 hours? Learn …

56 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee Flight: Mamata Banerjee’s flight from Varanasi to Kolkata was disrupted! CM’s back injury

10 hours ago admin

Aircraft from Varanasi had a steep descend mid air before landing in Kolkata | Investigation orders – News18 Bangla

13 hours ago admin

Latest Forecast for upcoming 5 days on 4th March | Rain again in the spring farewell? The weather in the state is forecast for the next 5 days – News18 Bangla

13 hours ago admin