West Bengal Weather Forecast || There is no break in the rain after Durgapujo! Is the same situation in the next 48 hours? Learn …

* Palash boiled on the side. Mango buds on the trees. The cuckoo’s call can be heard. The rustling sound on the fallen leaves indicates that spring has come. After the Durga Puja, the way the rain has been bothering the people, everyone is kind of sure that it will continue even in the spring. However, the Alipore Meteorological Department has given a message of relief for a few days now. Symbolic image.