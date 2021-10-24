West Bengal Weather: Hawa Office gave good news about rain! Big change in the weather in Bengal since Monday?

#Kolkata: The monsoon was supposed to officially leave Bengal on Saturday. At the same time, Bengalis will get the feeling of winter from next week. However, light rains are forecast in Kalimpong, Darjeeling, raising concerns over the mountains. However, West Bengal Weather has been prevailing in South Bengal since Monday.

According to the meteorological department, the people of Bengal have been informed with some relief that there is no possibility of rain in South Bengal in the next few days. Dry weather has started in South Bengal. In the next few days, the atmosphere of autumn will be felt in the Gangetic West Bengal. Although the daytime temperature rises slightly, the nighttime temperature will decrease from Sunday. There will be a little fog somewhere in the early morning. It has been reported that the mild winter will be felt at night and in the morning. As the day progresses, however, there may be a slight discomfort due to warmth and humidity.

However, light rains are expected in the hilly areas of North Bengal. However, places like Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar are likely to receive scattered light rain. Dry weather will be felt in the lower districts of Malda and Dinajpur in North Bengal.

Incidentally, the monsoon departure line extends from Nagaland to Nalgonda via Kohima-Silchar-Krishnanagar-Baripada-Malkangiri. Not only Bengal, the monsoon is also leaving the North Bay of North-East India and Orissa. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, parts of Karnataka, the monsoon-farewell season is starting from Sunday. As the situation is favorable, the monsoon is likely to leave the country by Tuesday, October 26.

However, with the onset of the monsoon season, one western storm after another began to arrive in north-western India. As a result of that western storm, there is still a possibility of snowfall in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. Rains will fall in north-western Indian states including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.