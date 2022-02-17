February 17, 2022

West Bengal Weather: Heavy rain coming, special warning for Sunday! What the weather office forecast says …

Shortly after Saraswati Pujo, the winter was about to leave the state due to sudden rain. But after a week or so, the weather started to change again. Due to which the amazement of winter has started to return to the state. According to the weather office, the state has been experiencing winter for several days after the western storm subsided. But, the amazement will not last long. The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Thursday was 26.1 degrees Celsius, which is 3 degrees below normal.



