West Bengal Weather: Is there no chance of rain now? Is it hot? Emergency forecast air office!

#Kolkata: Decreasing winter mood. As the day progresses, both the warmth and the humidity will increase. There is no chance of rain. Cloudy clear sky. The daytime temperature will rise in the next few days.

The sky is clear in Kolkata. Clear skies. There is no chance of rain at the moment. Morning and evening the mood of winter will decrease. As the day progresses, the discomfort caused by heat and humidity will increase.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata this morning was 21.5 degrees Celsius. One degree above normal. The maximum temperature yesterday afternoon was 32.6 degrees Celsius. The temperature is one degree higher than normal. Relative humidity is 36 to 98 percent. No rain in last 24 hours.

There is no possibility of rain in North and South Bengal at present. Very little chance of light rain in the hilly areas of Darjeeling Kalimpong. There is a possibility of this rain in the next 24 hours. Since then there is no chance of rain for the next three or four days. There is no possibility of rain in any other district. Cloudy clear sky. The temperature will rise in the next few days. Although the night temperature does not increase much, the day temperature will gradually increase. The temperature may rise by 3 degrees in the next four to five days. Night temperature in Kolkata is between 20 to 22 degrees Celsius. The daytime temperature will be between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Read more: Blaming others! Dilip Ghosh was blown away! Aim but ‘big’ face

Depression has formed in the south-west Bay of Bengal. This depression will cross the coast of Sri Lanka and move towards the coast of Andhra Pradesh. At present its southwestern Bay of Bengal is located 260 km east and southeast of Chennai coast. This system of depression is gradually moving west and southwest. It will turn into a clear depression in the next 24 hours.

Two consecutive western storms in northwestern India. A westerly storm struck last night and the next westerly storm will hit on Tuesday, March 8th.

Light snowfall is expected in the next 24 hours in northwestern India adjacent to Ladakh Himachal Pradesh city of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read more: Internet will be closed for a long time in many areas of Bengal from Monday? Because you know what!

Rainfall forecast in the southern Indian states due to low pressure. Heavy rains are expected in the adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karaikal and Pondicherry. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in some areas.

Chance of rain and snowfall due to westerly winds in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand. Lightning and rain are also expected in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and northwestern India. On Sunday-Monday, light winds will blow in Chandigarh, the capital city of Delhi.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 06, 2022, 14:19 IST

Tags: Kolkata Weather, West bengal weather update