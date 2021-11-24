November 24, 2021

West Bengal Weather: Katal na brishti bhrukuti, bengale kabe jankiye shit? The window office …

32 mins ago admin


The minimum temperature in Kolkata this morning was 20.6 degrees Celsius. Which is 3 degrees higher than normal. Yesterday afternoon the maximum temperature was 31.2 degrees Celsius which is 2 degrees Celsius higher than normal. The relative humidity in the air is 56 to 95 percent. No rain in Kolkata in last 24 hours. Slight chance of light rain in the state. Chance of rain in hilly areas of North Bengal. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, light rain is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar. The night temperature will gradually decrease from Wednesday.



