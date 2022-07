Incidentally, the amount of rainfall expected in South Bengal in June has halved. Again, North Bengal has been more. The Meteorological Department has forecast scattered rains in North Bengal. It has been said in the forecast given this afternoon. Heavy rains with thunderstorms are likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts by Sunday morning, July 3. The rest of the districts may experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms.