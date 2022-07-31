West Bengal Weather: Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal! Lack of rain is coming to South Bengal, North Bengal will also float, urgent message

#Kolkata: Even though it is early July, there is still no sign of the heat coming down, nor is there any rain. Good news in this situation! A cyclone has formed in Southeast Bay of Bengal. Along with that, the seasonal axis is also active. As a result, the Alipore Weather Office has predicted heavy rain in Kolkata in the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain will also occur in the districts of South Bengal. As a result, the weather office thinks that the shortfall of rain will be solved to some extent. South Bengal did not receive much monsoon in the two months of June and July. Although there is heavy rain in North Bengal, there is a severe shortage of monsoon in South Bengal.

Rain will fall in Kolkata in the next 24 hours. Such is the forecast of Mausam Bhavan. Due to this, it is known that the temperature may vary slightly. But the sky will be sunny from morning. Along with it, it is very hot. Temperature will rise in South Bengal in next 48 hours. Temperatures around 35 degrees and with high water vapor content in the air will cause discomfort due to humidity.

Also Read: Around 50 Lakhs on Congress MLAs’ Cars, Trinamool Makes Serious Allegation in Howrah Incident

Scattered to heavy rain likely on Sunday and Monday. Scattered heavy rain may occur at isolated places over Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum and East Burdwan districts. Scattered heavy rain is also likely over North 24 Parganas and parts of West Burdwan. The amount of rain will increase slightly on Sunday and Monday in other districts of South Bengal including Kolkata.

Also read: Parth in the jewelry market, the woman sitting next to him is Arpita! There is a lot of speculation around the picture

North Bengal has been warned of heavy to very heavy rain since Saturday. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri, – Heavy to very heavy rain warning. There may be some heavy rain in North Dinajpur also. Moderate rain likely in Malda and South Dinajpur.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 31, 2022, 08:25 IST

Tags: Kolkata Weather, West Bengal Weather News