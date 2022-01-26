West Bengal Weather: Rain is coming, then will winter return? Emergency forecast for Bengal by Hawa Office

#Kolkata: Even today there is little chance of light rain. Partly cloudy sky after morning fog. Probability of rain in some districts of North and South Bengal. Clear skies from tomorrow, lowering night temperatures. Chance of 4-5 degree mercury in three-four days. Freezing winter spell at the end of the week.

Light to moderate fog in Kolkata this morning. Later partly cloudy sky. Clear skies from tomorrow, the night temperature will decrease.

The minimum temperature this morning was 18.6 degrees Celsius. Two degrees higher than normal. The maximum temperature yesterday afternoon was 25.6 degrees Celsius. 1 degree below normal. The relative humidity in the air is 56 to 98 percent. No rain in last 24 hours.

Chance of light rain in next 24 hours. Nadia Murshidabad Birbhum and West Burdwan may receive rain. There is little chance of light rain in East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas.

Weather improvement from tomorrow. Cloudy clear sky. Decreased night temperature. Temperatures can drop to 5 degrees in three or four days. Saturday and Sunday are frozen.

Chance of light rain in upper five districts of North Bengal. Rain forecast for next 48 hours. Darjeeling Kalimpong Alipurduar Kochbihar Jalpaiguri district is likely to receive light rain in the next 48 hours. There may be ground frost at the top of Darjeeling.

A new western storm will hit northwestern India on Saturday, January 29. There is a vortex above Tamil Nadu. It will rain in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Cold Warning in North West Indian States Cold-day situation in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi in next 24 hours. Cold Warning in North West India and Central Indian States. Chance of snowfall over the weekend in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir. Warning in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in Saurashtra and Kutch districts of Gujarat.

