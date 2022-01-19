January 19, 2022

West Bengal Weather Report Today || Heavy rain again at night pohalei! Learn the latest updates …

* Due to the cyclone in South India, it is likely to rain for the next three days in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and adjoining areas. Chance of heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karaikal, some parts of Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to rain in northeastern Indian states by Thursday-Friday. There will be light rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. File picture.



