West Bengal Weather: Strong winds with rain! Suffering is coming in ‘these’ districts of the state? What the weather office says …

It is accompanied by westerly winds and Pubali winds. The weather office says that it is raining untimely due to this. Light rain forecast for western districts Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia. Light rain also fell in West Midnapore, Jhargram, East Burdwan, Hooghly, Howrah and Kolkata. Although the sky is cloudy in the coastal districts, the chances of rain are low.



