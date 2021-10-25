West Bengal Weather: The rainy season is not over, but the big change in the weather in Bengal this week! The weather office said …

#Kolkata: The monsoon has left Bengal (West Bengal Weather). The mild winter mood has started to appear in the morning. In Darjeeling Kalimpong, however, there will be scattered light rains. The rest of the state will feel the autumn atmosphere. Partly cloudy skies in coastal districts. Slight chance of light rain.

Dry weather has started in South Bengal. In the next few days, autumn will prevail in Gangetic West Bengal. As the night temperature is close to normal, the feeling of mild winter will be felt. Very early in the morning there is a little fog somewhere. The western districts will feel more like winter. Some districts adjacent to Bangladesh will have partly cloudy skies. There will be cloudy skies in coastal districts North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia adjoining Bangladesh and East and West Midnapore. A slight chance of light rain.

Read more: Hawa Office gave good news about rain! Big change in the weather in Bengal since Monday?

Scattered light rains will continue in the hilly areas of North Bengal. Scattered light rains are still expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and a couple of places in Alipurduar, the meteorological department said. There will be dry weather in the lower districts of North Bengal, Malda and Dinajpur, where there is less chance of rain.

There will be partly cloudy sky in Kolkata today. Even if the day temperature is above normal, the night temperature will decrease. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the morning. The minimum temperature this morning was 23.6 degrees Celsius. Which is one degree above normal. The maximum temperature yesterday afternoon was 31.6 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity in the air is 84 to 98 percent. Rainfall in the last 24 hours is only 1.6 mm.

At the moment there are cyclones on the Kerala coast adjacent to Lakshadweep. Another cyclone off the coast of Tamil Nadu. There is also a cyclone over Punjab and Rajasthan with western storms. Southwest monsoon winds are prevailing in some parts of South India. Northeast monsoon winds will affect there.

The farewell line of the monsoon extends from Kalingapatnam to Kurnool to Majali. The monsoon has also left the rest of Bengal. The monsoon also left North Bay of North-East India and Orissa Goa. Andhra Pradesh Telangana The monsoon season will start from some parts of Karnataka. Due to favorable conditions, the monsoon is likely to leave the country by Tuesday, October 26.

The monsoon from the country means the departure of southwest monsoon winds but the return monsoon will start in South India. The northeast monsoon will bring rains to the southern Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. It will start raining from Monday due to south-east monsoon in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal in South India and Kerala.

Read more: Big news! The state has simplified the rules of Lakshmi’s treasury, the problems of many people have been solved …

Since the onset of the monsoon season, one western storm after another has started coming to North West India. Western parts are likely to experience snowfall in parts of Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir. Rain will fall in northwestern Indian states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Rainfall is also expected in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi due to western storms and cyclones.

There are cyclones along the coast of Tamil Nadu. The effects of the northeast monsoon winds will begin. As a result, heavy rains are expected in the next few days in the southern Indian states. It will rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karaikale.